ZenBooth….Could You See Your Employer Getting One?

Amazon’s latest move to help warehouse employees de-stress? The ‘ZenBooth’.

The ZenBooth is a tiny kiosk where employees can shut themselves off from the outside and conduct “mindfulness practices” – guided by the company’s ‘AmaZen’ program.

The company says the ZenBooth was invented by one of its employees and can help workers “recharge the internal battery”.

But many of the company’s critics aren’t impressed, with one tweeting “a Porta Potty would be more useful”.

Would you use a ZenBooth at work? Is this a sign of what workplaces of the future will look like?