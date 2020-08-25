Zedd's thrilled about ex-tourmate Katy Perry's impending motherhood: "She's an amazing person"

Tony Barson/WireImage

In 2018, Zedd joined Katy Perry for the Australia/New Zealand leg of her Witness tour, and the two have collaborated on the songs “365” and “Never Really Over.” So of course, he’s thrilled that Katy and her fiance Orlando Bloom are set to become parents any moment now.

When ABC Audio asked Zedd what his thoughts were about Katy welcoming a daughter, he was surprised to hear that her due date was so close, and then noted that he’d have to “check in with her.”

“I absolutely wish her the very, very best,” the Grammy-winning hitmaker added. “I love her, she’s an amazing person — obviously incredibly talented, we all know that — but also, being on tour with her and just getting to know her as a person really made me appreciate her even more.”

“I wish her and Orlando the best and yeah, they’re both so amazing,” he gushed. “I love them both.”



Zedd also noted how great it was that Katy would be a new mom and be releasing her new album Smile around the same time. “Never Really Over” is featured on the album.

Meanwhile, Zedd’s busy with his new single “Funny,” featuring vocals by British singer Jasmine Thompson.

