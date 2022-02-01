Zedd to serve as “official pregame DJ” at the Super Bowl, additional pregame entertainers revealed

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The NFL has announced its pregame entertainment lineup for the Super Bowl on February 13.

Zedd will be the “official pregame DJ” for the event, providing the music during player warmups. Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated country star Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem, and R&B singer Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.”

In addition, gospel stars Mary Mary will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — sometimes called the Black national anthem — accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.

As Variety notes, the lineup illustrates the NFL’s attempts to be more diverse in its entertainment choices, an initiative it announced in 2019.

As previously reported, the halftime entertainment for Super Bowl LVI will include Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The game, featuring the Bengals taking on the Rams, will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. It’ll air on NBC and Telemundo and stream live on Peacock.

