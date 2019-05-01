Zedd to launch Orbit world tour this fall

ABC/Heidi GutmanZedd might be in your orbit this fall.

The DJ/producer has announced dates for his Orbit world tour, which will traverse North America in September and October before heading across the pond for European dates in November.

“I’ve been working extremely hard putting together this new tour and am beyond excited to finally take it out on the road and share it with my fans,” Zedd says in a statement. “It’s going to be unreal – I can’t wait to see everyone at the Orbit Tour!”

North American dates will kick off September 13 in Seattle and conclude October 12 in Minneapolis. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 10.

Ahead of the trek, Zedd will play a sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO on June 19, dubbed ZEDD ON THE ROCKS. This summer he’ll also play a bunch of festivals, including Wango Tango, Firefly Music Festival, Electric Zoo and Life Is Beautiful.

Here are his Orbit tour dates:

North America:

9/13 -- Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater

9/14 -- Portland, OR, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/17 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair

9/19 -- San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

9/26 -- New Braunfels, TX, Whitewater Amphitheater

9/27 -- Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

9/28 -- Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/1 -- Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10/5 -- Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

10/8 -- Columbus, OH, Express Live!

10/9 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

10/11 -- Madison, WI, The Sylvee

10/12 -- Minneapolis, MN, The Armory



Europe:

11/7 -- London, UK, Printworks

11/9 -- Paris, FR, Elysée Montmartre

11/11 -- Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg

11/15 -- Berlin, DE, Columbiahalle

11/17 -- Hamburg, DE, Große Freiheit

