Zedd releases new single, "Inside Out"; will game live for charity this weekend

Following the release of “Funny,” his collaboration with U.K. singer/songwriter Jasmine Thompson, Zedd has now dropped his second single of 2020: “Inside Out,” featuring vocals by another rising U.K. singer/songwriter, Griff.

“I started working on ‘Inside Out’ roughly a year and a half ago and I’m incredibly proud for it to finally see the light of day. We are in such a tense state of the world right now; I feel like this song can provide people with a much-needed sense of hope,” Zedd says in a statement.

Noting that he thinks the song feels “very new but also familiar at the same time,” Zedd also thanks Griff for “bringing such an intense level of emotion to ‘Inside Out’ with her beautiful voice!!”

Griff adds, “This song for me is about any relationship in your life that’s worth holding onto, whether its platonic or romantic. I feel like these days everything is about how things look on the outside, and so the idea of loving someone from the inside first, feels like quite an important thing to say right now.”

In other Zedd news, he’s hosting an eight-hour streamathon Saturday as part of the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Let’s Play for a Cure. The event runs from 4 p.m. ET to midnight, and Zedd himself will be going live at 7 p.m. ET on his Twitch channel.

The gaming event will run simultaneously with The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon, which will feature music and comedy, and be streamed live on October 24 at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube and Pluto TV, plus Facebook, TikTok, Triller, and Twitch.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.