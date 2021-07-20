Zedd puts Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $26.5 million

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

A few years ago, Zedd took Architectural Digest on a tour of his Beverly Hills mansion, complete with a Skittles machine and a COSTCO room. Now, he’s looking to sell the dream property.

According to the real estate site Dirt, the DJ/producer has put his sprawling modern home on the market for $26.5 million. He paid $16 million when he bought the home five years ago.

Since buying the place, Zedd has made all kinds of upgrades, including a custom-designed soundproof movie theater and nearly-finished professional recording studio.

The property includes a long driveway that crosses a moat before reaching the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom main house. There’s also an indoor/outdoor gym, a billiards room that houses the aforementioned Skittles vending machine, an infinity-edge pool and spa and more.

