Zedd promotes new single "Good Thing" with custom Chipotle burritos

InterscopeZedd's dropping new music this Friday, and on Sunday at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, he came up with a unique way to promote it.

The deejay's new single is called "Good Thing," and at the festival, he teamed up with Chipotle to create the "Good Thing" burrito, which he then personally handed out to fans at the festival site. No word on what was actually inside the burrito.

Sadly, it was just a one-off stunt: You won't be able to buy Zedd's special burrito anywhere else.

"Good Thing" features R&B singer Kehlani. No word on if it's a stand alone, or a single from a larger project. It'll be Zedd's second release of 2019, following his collabo with Katy Perry, "365." He also co-wrote and produced Katy's hit "Never Really Over."

Zedd's currently out on his Orbit world tour, which hits Texas this week, and wraps up in Minneapolis on October 12.

