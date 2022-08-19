Zedd & Maren Morris Dropped A New Collab Called ‘Make You Say’

Four years after their debut collaboration, “The Middle,” Zedd and Maren Morris are back with a new song, “Make You Say.”

Morris sings on Zedd’s bouncy, effervescent “Make You Say” about how much her ex will miss her. The song is a collaboration with production duo Beauz, who are brothers Bernie and Johan Yang. Zedd said he started working on the song three or four years ago. After refining the production over the years, Zedd says Charlie Puth wrote the first line, and Morris recorded a demo for it.

“It’s such a vibey melody, and making the music video was definitely a first for me as far as choreography and animation go. The fans are gonna flip,” said Morris.