Zedd announces headlining shows in New York, Colorado and San Francisco

We don’t know when we’re getting new music from him, but when it comes to performing live, Zedd is back in full force.

Following the announcement of his Zedd in the Park event in Los Angeles on July 8, “The Middle” mastermind has announced several headlining shows. He’ll perform at New York’s Brooklyn Mirage on August 12 and 13; at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on August 31; and at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on October 8.

The general on-sale for the shows starts today, Friday, at 10 a.m. local time via Zedd.net. Zedd is also playing the after-party of the Billboard Music Conference this Saturday night, taking place at Zouk at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

So far this year, Zedd has released two singles: “Follow” with Martin Garrix and “You’ve Got to Let Go If You Want to Be Free” with Disclosure. Over the last few years, Zedd has teamed up with Katy Perry for the song “365” and with Shawn Mendes for a remix of “Lost In Japan.”

