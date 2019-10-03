Zedd and Kehlani get their revenge on a stuffy supper club in "Good Thing" video

Nick Walker

Zedd and Kehlani take on a stuffy, rich supper club in the video for their new collab, "Good Thing."

The video begins with Zedd as the establishment’s piano player, who’s told by the brutish owner not to play anything except classical. As he begins to play, he looks around the restaurant at all of its spoiled patrons.

He quickly transitions into the opening melody of “Good Thing” and Kehlani enters the restaurant as a waitress. She gets groped by a group of older white men and has red wine spilled on her by a jealous woman before deciding enough is enough.

Kehlani gets her revenge and her new attitude catches the attention of one of the handsome patrons, who tips her a stack of hundreds along with his business card. She rejects him with the perfect sassy comeback.

The video ends with Kehlani and her fellow waitresses performing a dance routine in the middle of the restaurant as the owner threatens to call the cops.

