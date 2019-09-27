Zedd and Kehlani enjoy their independence on new track, "Good Thing"

Interscope Records

Zedd and Kehlani have joined forces on the new track, "Good Thing," out today.

Over Zedd’s beat, Kehlani sings about being better off alone and enjoying her own company.

“It’s been a while since I was THIS excited about a song,” Zedd says in a statement, “To me, ‘Good Thing’ brings all of my musical influences together. It has elements of pop, jazz, electronic and even soul. It feels like a journey of all the genres of music I’ve made and enjoyed throughout my life.”

He adds, “Getting to work on this song with Kehlani was incredible. She’s such an unbelievable talent and I’m so honored we got to do this song together. “

Kehlani agrees this record “is special” and says she’s “always admired Zedd for his ability to breathe life into his art in such a fun way.”

The R&B star adds, “It’s a meaningful record but still extremely fun, and very, very me. Recording this was one of the most fun studio sessions I’ve had in a long time.”

Zedd is currently on the North American leg of his Orbit Tour. He plays Houston tonight.

