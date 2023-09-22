ZAYN wishes daughter Khai a happy third birthday: “My beautiful little girl”

Dennis Leupold

Earlier this year, ZAYN said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that when it comes to Khai, his daughter with ex Gigi Hadid, he’s a “super full-on, hands-on” dad. Now, he’s paid sweet tribute to her on her third birthday, which was September 19.

ZAYN posted a collage of photos of Khai celebrating her special day with not one but two cakes: One was Frozen-themed and another was Skittles rainbow-themed. There are also pictures of Khai opening gifts and enjoying the cake with her daddy; her face is covered with a snowflake emoji.

“Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known,” ZAYN wrote in the caption. “Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone?”

“My beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life,” he concluded.

ZAYN has 50% custody of Khai. The “Love Like This” singer has a new album in the works, and he told the podcast, “My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times.”

