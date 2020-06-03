Zayn speaks out against racial discrimination amidst George Floyd protests

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DisneyZayn has joined fellow music artists in condemning acts of racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

The British singer posted a message on social media Tuesday addressing the current protests taking place across the U.S. and the world.

"What is happening right now is exactly what happens when you leave a wound untreated and act obliviously in its constant presence," he wrote. "This uprising has escalated due to the racism, ignorance, and arrogance that burdens America and the World."

“I am deeply saddened by every act of discrimination and cannot stay silent,” he concluded, directing his followers to a link in his bio with ways in which they can help.

Zayn's girlfriend Gigi Hadid, with whom he's expecting his first child, has also been vocal on social media. She posted a lengthy message on Instagram last week saying she was "enraged," "sickened" and "heartbroken" by the acts of racism in this country. Her post is accompanied by a quote attributed to Will Smith that reads: "Racism isn't getting worse, it's getting filmed."

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.