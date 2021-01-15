Zayn releases daring and sincere new album, 'Nobody Is Listening'

RCA Records

There’s a reason Zayn Malik teased his album Nobody Is Listening as “his most personal project to date” — it’s because the “Vibez” singer has taken full creative liberty to shamelessly express himself in the 11-track studio effort.

Nobody Is Listening is the followup to 2019’s Icarus Falls.

Sonically and lyrically, Zayn’s third studio album is chock full of experimental themes, notes and musical arrangements. In addition, Zayn’s most private thoughts are laid bare across the 36-minute journey.

Blending pop, R&B, rap and soft rock, the album offers an extremely diverse sound. “Calamity” is a spoken word poem — as if he is revealing his innermost thoughts in front of an empty room.

“But when it’s time, wrap in white linen/ I rap this, I say it for my sanity/ Whatever the calamity, I did this for myself/ F*** all of your fantasies/ You’re a snake, fell off the ladder/ I prefer speakin’ in analogies/ I had enough of all this work/ And I can’t trust that you’re family,” the 28-year-old singer delivers against a series of piano chords and drum snare.

Another daring song is “Connexion,” where Zayn flexes his falsetto and vibrato as he sings about diving head first into a love that fills a hole in his life he never knew he had. The singer also becomes lost in the moment as his voice wanders aimlessly between notes.

Another track, “Sweat” picks up right where Zayn’s first single “PILLOWTALK” left off and serves as one of the album’s most sensual tracks.

The British singer also teams with artists Syd and Devlin for two tracks, “When Love’s Around” and “Windowsill,” respectively.

Here’s the complete track listing for Nobody Is Listening, which is available for digital download and on-demand streaming now:

“Calamity”

“Better”

“Outside”

“Vibez”

“When Love’s Around (feat. Syd)”

“Connexion”

“Sweat”

“Unf***witable”

“Windowsill (feat. Devlin)”

“Tightrope”

“River Road”





By Megan Stone

