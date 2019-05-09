Zayn puts a whole new spin on "A Whole New World" for the "Aladdin" soundtrack

Walt Disney Pictures

Zayn is putting a whole new spin on "A Whole New World" for the soundtrack to Disney's new live-action Aladdin.

He teams up with up-and-coming singer Zhavia Ward for the iconic duet, which will be played over the film's end credits in addition to the soundtrack. The two also released a music video for the updated track, which features them singing around different New York City locations at night.

Their version of "A Whole New World" is available today as a single. The digital soundtrack will be release on May 21 at 9 p.m. PT. The physical album comes out May 24, the same day the movie hits theaters.

The soundtrack will also feature a new original song called "Speechless," sung by Naomi Scott's Princess Jasmine in the film, as well as a re-invented version of "Friend Like Me" performed by Will Smith, who plays the Genie, and DJ Khaled.

