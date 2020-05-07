Zayn Malik's new tattoo hints that he and Gigi Hadid are engaged

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesWhenever a celebrity gets a new tattoo, there always seems to be a very special meaning behind it. So, what's the story behind Zayn Malik's new one? Fans certainly believe it means he and girlfriend Gigi Hadid are engaged.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Zayn's brand new ink is a passage from Kahlil Gibran's poem On Marriage. It's often read during weddings.

The singer's friend and jeweler George Khalife showed off the singer's new tattoo on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The stylized script on the "PILLOWTALK" singer's arm reads, "Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone. Give your hearts but not into each other's keeping. Stand together yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow."

A previous Instagram photo from Khalife shows that the couple, who are expecting a child together, styling custom made evil eye bracelets. The gold and diamond-studded jewelry, as Khalife explained to ET, holds a very special meaning for the both of them.

"Zayn, Gigi and I all have Middle Eastern roots. In our culture, we like to wear the evil eye for a number of reasons. We wear it to keep away any negative energy or jealousy especially," the jeweler detailed.

He sweetly added that he can't wait to create something special for Zayn and Gigi's future child, who is due in September. The Detroit-based jeweler also confirmed that they are expecting a little girl.

"I'm so excited for the whole family and this blessing," Khalife gushed to ET.

Neither Malik nor Hadid have addressed the engagement rumors.

