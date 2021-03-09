Zayn Malik goes off on the Grammys on Twitter

On Tuesday, seemingly apropos of nothing, Zayn tweeted, “F**k the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary [sic].”

It’s not clear what prompted Zayn’s ire. His current album, Nobody Is Listening, was released in January, and so wasn’t eligible for this weekend’s Grammy Awards. Zayn’s last release, Icarus Falls, came out in 2018.

While Zayn’s former group One Direction was having their biggest success, they were never nominated for any Grammys. This year, Zayn’s ex-band mate Harry Styles is up for three, including Best Pop Vocal Album.

Zayn’s 2016 hit duet with Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” was nominated for a Grammy, but it was the songwriters who were nominated in that particular category, not the performers. Because Zayn didn’t write the song, he wasn’t nominated.

By Andrea Dresdale

