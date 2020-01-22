Zayn Malik donates $13,000 to young girl fighting stage 4 cancer

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageZayn Malik was touched by the story of five-year-old Caitlin Robinson, who is in the fight for her life against Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Robinson, who is from the British town of Burnley, was diagnosed in April 2019 and, unfortunately, her fight is an expensive one. Her mother, Helen, launched a GoFundMe named "Save Caitlin," to help cover the costs and set the goal to £150,000 -- roughly $195,000 USD.

Helen explained that her daughter underwent chemotherapy and other standard treatments, but "none of them has worked." In a desperate attempt to save her daughter's life, Helen wants to take her five-year-old to Barcelona for "for life saving treatment which is not available in the UK on NHS."

Upon hearing Caitlin's story, the former One Direction member quietly donated £10,000 -- or $13,000 USD on Tuesday.

Helen spoke to Pop Crave about Malik's generosity on Tuesday and gushed, "I woke up this morning to see my baby and I thought might as well check the page as we were £10 away from £2,000. And then I checked it was more than £12,000; I just could not believe what I was seeing."

Continued Robinson, "I want to thank Zayn Malik so much but I don't know how to get hold of him. I am so grateful to him."

The mother daughter duo unfortunately still have ways to go before reaching their fundraising goal. As of Wednesday, people have donated a little over £13,000 -- or $16,000 USD -- to the Robinson's charity.

