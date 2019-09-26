ZAYN in the SHAED: New duet version of "Trampoline" released

Photo Finish

Photo FinishIn one of the most unexpected collaborations of 2019, ZAYN has teamed up with SHAED for a new version of the band's hit "Trampoline."

The new version of "Trampoline," out now, adds vocals from the former One Direction member. SHAED lead singer Chelsea Lee says that ZAYN's 2016 #1 hit "Pillowtalk" is "one of my all-time favorite songs."

"I warm up to it all the time so singing a duet with ZAYN is extra special and totally surreal," she adds.

The duet came about because Shaed was looking to extend the song's success, so they reached out to the British singer's team.

"A week later we woke up to a recording of ZAYN singing 'Trampoline' a cappella in our AirBnb in LA. Goosebumps,” gushes Lee.

The original version of "Trampoline" has hit number one on Billboard's Alternative Songs and Rock Airplay charts, and is now a pop hit. It's gone gold and has racked up over 300 million streams worldwide.

Meanwhile, SHAED will kick off a headline tour September 30 in Minneapolis, MN.

