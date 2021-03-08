Zara Larsson's International Women's Day concert streams today at 2 p.m. ET

Starting at 2 p.m. ET, the Swedish star is teaming with iconic Swedish brand IKEA for an exclusive livestream concert on her YouTube channel. Her goal, she says, is to “celebrate female empowerment,” and she’s asking fans to donate to UNICEF.

As previously reported, Zara will be performing in a variety of rooms that will all be created with IKEA furniture. She’s also partnered with IKEA to launch a free digital game called FiftyFifty on Instagram Stories. The game is designed to spark conversation about inequality in the home, especially since women are doing up to three times more unpaid care and domestic work than men.

“FiftyFifty provides a pause button to help us all, regardless of gender, re-evaluate and re-set our home life through open and honest conversation; helping to resolve any imbalances,” says IKEA.

By Andrea Dresdale

