Zara Larsson announces new US fall tour dates

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaZara Larsson is making her way back to the States for a new string of headlining shows this fall.

The Swedish singer will return for the second leg of her “Don’t Worry About Me” tour, kicking off September 17 in Seattle. Zara will play nine shows, concluding in Atlanta on October 3. Check ZaraLarssonOfficial.com for ticket details.

In the meantime, Zara will continue her opening stint for Ed Sheeran at international stadiums through August.

Her new single, “All the Time,” is out now.

Here’s a list of her fall tour dates:

9/17 -- Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

9/18 -- Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

9/20 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

9/24 -- Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre

9/26 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues – Dallas

9/28 -- Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

9/30 -- Tampa, FL, Ritz Ybor

10/1 -- Lake Buena Vista, FL, House of Blues – Orlando

10/3 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.