Yung Berg speaks out about pistol-whipping allegation: "I could've been murdered"

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Yung Berg, who also goes by the moniker Hitmaka, was accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend this past weekend at his home in L.A. Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated producer addressed the allegations against him on Instagram.

Berg was the victim of a "planned and coordinated attempted home invasion robbery and assault," according to a statement from his lawyer.

Berg shared his version of what took place via Instagram, along with video footage and still shots of two men in hoodies, captured by security cameras and Ring video system.

“I retained legal counsel & decided that with this matter, which I’m totally traumatized about, that I must let the truth out as media outlets without having proper info are attempting to stain my character and reputation that I have spent my entire life building," he writes. "I could’ve been murdered inside my home on Saturday.”

The first video shows two suspects with firearms jumping the fence onto the property, while another suspect serves as lookout. Berg says the second video the suspects fleeing the scene after the alarm sounded.

The lawyer's statement says the woman involved, Talia Tiley, is not, and has never been, his girlfriend. In addition, the lawyer claims Tiley attacked Berg first, and that before, during and after the attempted home invasion, she was calling and texting an unknown person and providing her location.

The statement seems to insinuate that Tiley was aiding and abetting with the suspects.

According to police reports obtained by The Blast, on Saturday, Berg was involved in a verbal dispute with a woman, and allegedly “pistol-whipped her several times." The report classified the incident as "intimate partner violence," and says the woman was diagnosed with “a closed head injury, closed fracture of nasal bone and facial laceration.”

