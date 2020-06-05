YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' event, featuring Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Beyonce & more, postponed to Sunday

Liza Voloshin

Liza VoloshinThe YouTube Originals event Dear Class of 2020, an online, all-star commencement event which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, has now been shifted to Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. ET. The move was made because George Floyd's memorial service will take place Saturday.

We now have more details about the star-studded four-hour Dear Class of 2020 event, which will conclude with Katy Perry leading graduates in a ceremonial tassel turn. Lady Gaga and K-pop superstars BTS are among the commencement speakers, along with Beyoncé and Michelle Obama. President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama will also deliver a welcome message.

In addition, a special rendition of U2's "Beautiful Day" -- produced by Billie Eilish's brother and collaborator, Finneas, and introduced by U2's Bono himself -- will be performed by Coldplay's Chris Martin, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Tove Lo, Ty Dolla $ign, Ben Platt, Leon Bridges and Noah Cyrus.

Other performers include Lizzo with The New York Philharmonic, Maluma, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion. Other musicians who'll make appearances include Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, and Justin Timberlake.

Other celebrities taking part in the festivities include the casts of Euphoria, Schitt's Creek and The Simpsons, plus Jack Black, John Mulaney, Michael B. Jordan, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Chris Pine, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Kerry Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, and many more.

By Andrea Dresdale

