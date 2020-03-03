You’re Getting Some Cash If Your iPhone Slowed From ‘BatteryGate’

Do you remember ‘batterygate’ back in 2017? Tons of peoples iPhones slooooowed doooown due to a bad battery. Apple did offer to replace the battery back then but also just settled in a class action lawsuit for it.

What does that mean for YOU? It means you’ll get money! A piece of $500 million! Looks like $25 per person is what we’ll get for this one. Butdid you know there are tons of class action lawsuits you can prob cash in on?

I regularly check TopClassAcions.com

Also ClassActionRebates.com

The iPhone settlement isn’t up there yet but it will be soon so keep checking back.