Your Sandwich Is More Than Delicious – It Tells Alot About You!

We all know a person’s birthplace can be figured out depending on which words they use like “Howdy Ya’ll!”, or “Pahk the cah in the yahd.”

Well it’s also true for what Americans call a large sandwich, piled high with meats and cheeses, served on long bread.

Almost everywhere in the United States the term “sub” or “submarine” will be used, but travel to southern New Jersey and Philadelphia and you’re likely to call it a “hoagie.” Across the river in New York City, you’d say “gimme a ‘hero'”.

Travel down south and you’ll hear one called a Poor Boy, while up in New England, you ask for a “grinder.” It’s called an Italian sandwich in Maine, but in Eastern PA, it’s a “Zeppelin.”

And super regionally specific, these sandwiches are called a “wedge” in New York’s Westchester County, and a “Spuckie” in Boston.

I’ve always called it a “Sub Sandwich”, and I’m from Wisconsin. What do you call it?