Your Sandwich Is More Than Delicious – It Tells Alot About You!

Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus

We all know a person’s birthplace can be figured out depending on which words they use like  “Howdy Ya’ll!”, or “Pahk the cah in the yahd.”

Well it’s also true for what Americans call a large sandwich, piled high with meats and cheeses, served on long bread.

Almost everywhere in the United States the term “sub” or “submarine” will be used, but travel to southern New Jersey and Philadelphia and you’re likely to call it a “hoagie.” Across the river in New York City, you’d say “gimme a ‘hero'”.

Travel down south and you’ll hear one called a Poor Boy, while up in New England, you ask for a “grinder.” It’s called an Italian sandwich in Maine, but in Eastern PA, it’s a “Zeppelin.”

And super regionally specific, these sandwiches are called a “wedge” in New York’s Westchester County, and a “Spuckie” in Boston.

I’ve always called it a “Sub Sandwich”, and I’m from Wisconsin.  What do you call it?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month A Star Is Born! TODAY! It’s In Theaters! Are You Seeing It Opening Weekend?! I Hate This Song. The Sitch Gets 8 Months Behind Bars! And I Don’t Mean Serving Drinks….He’s Serving Time! Fright Nights 2018 This is why Michelle Williams ‘gave up’ driving, are you guilty of the same thing?
Comments