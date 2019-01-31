Your Kids – And YOU – Will Love Meeting All Your Favorite Sesame Street Characters at Beaches Negril Jamaica!

Oh my goodness was that exciting when I first saw all my Sesame Street favorites!! Up close and personal at Beaches Negril! **See below when I first met Oscar The Grouch & Cookie Monster….** Spend your vacation with Elmo, Super Grover and Friends! Children all around the world love Sesame Street®. And, as a proud sponsor, Beaches Resorts are the only Caribbean resort you’ll find kids vacations with a colorful cast of characters.

Check out the fun parade they had one day and the big dinner party on the beach! They always do it BIG at Beaches Negril!

Oh my goodness….it’s BERT!

When I first met Oscar The Grouch & Cookie Monster…..

After I gained my composure!

WHOA! It’s Big Bird!

Who wore it best? That little girl? Me?