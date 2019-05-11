Your iPhone Might Not Support The Latest Update

There’s a rumor going around that the iOS 13 update will not support the iPhone 6, iPhone SE or the iPhone 5s.

If the rumor is true, come September there will be a lot of phones that won’t have the latest software. The rumor that comes via iPhonesoft who also alleges that the iPad mini 2 and the iPad Air will also not support the iOS 13 update. The official date of the iOS 13 release will be announced on June 13.

Do you or someone you know still have the iPhone 6, SE, or 5s? Have you made the switch from Apple to Android?