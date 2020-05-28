Your Hurricane Emergency Kit Needs A 2020 Upgrade

The American Red Cross usually suggests a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

The 2020 upgrade to your kit includes multiple face masks per person, bottles of hand sanitizer and lots of disinfectant wipes.

Also, if you already have an emergency plan for your household, talk about it again with family members so everyone knows what to do if an emergency occurs.