Your Chill Game Night Is No Longer With This: Jell-O Shot Jenga

Your chill out night at home with friends just got dangerous!

Jell-O Shot Jenga is a thing and it’s genius.

Brian Calteaux from Winona, MN, sells these on his Etsy shop StonePointWoodwork, according to the site Crafty Morning, and they’re even better than you’d expect. Each looks like a typical Jenga board with 54 pieces, but hidden inside 15 of the pieces are slots to hide Jell-O shots. When you play, if you pull one of those pieces, the shot is yours.

Brian made the whole thing pretty fool-proof: It comes with 25 1-oz. Jell-O shot cups with lids, laminated rules for how to play, and even a recipe card, if you need a little help on how to make Jell-O shots yourself. He sells two versions of the game on his shop, one with pieces that contain just one shot for $79 and another with pieces that contain two shots for $89.

Will your friends be down if you surprise them with this next game night?