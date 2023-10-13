Your Amazon Prime membership could score you free trips to the movies

Amazon Prime members! Your membership just got even better! Now it can score you free trips to movie theatres and even a free small popcorn and soda.

Have you heard of Prime Premiere? It’s a new perk Amazon is offering that gets you out of your home and back into the movies by providing you free early screenings to Amazon movies and TV series before they drop onto the Amazon streaming platform.

How it works?

Tickets to premieres will open a week in advance of the Prime Premiere date and will include up to two free tickets at select theaters for one night only at no additional cost.

Just go to the Prime Premiere website and click on the desired movie you want to see.

Choose how many tickets you want and then follow the Amazon login instructions. After you are done, you will be provided a PDF of your tickets to present at the theatre.

Tickets are all general admission and are on a first come first serve basis.

Screenings will begin at 7 p.m. local time with check-in opening at 6:15 p.m.

Oh and you can also grab yourself a free small popcorn and soda.

