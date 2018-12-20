You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out Kid! And This Kid Actually DID With A Nerf Gun!

We’ve seen it in the movie countless times, we’ve heard our parents say it a ZILLION times – ‘Be careful, you could put an eye out with that?’

Well, sadly a Nerf gun has cost a kid his eye.

9-year-old Taylor Jay Ravicini was hit in the eye by a toy arrow when he was 3-years-old. Doctors were able to save his eye but he was left blind.

In August, Taylor was hit in the eye again by a Nerf pellet gun. This time, doctors couldn’t save it and had to remove the eye.

Taylor’s mom has set up a fundraiser to get him a realistic-looking prosthetic eye.