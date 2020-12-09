You'll never guess what show Selena Gomez is bingeing right now

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

We’ll give you three guesses as to which Netflix show Selena Gomez is watching right now.

In a video message to fans on her Instagram Story, the singer and actress says, “I want to check in and say hi, and that I have been binge-watching the Selena series on Netflix. It’s so good.”

Selena: The Series is not a biography of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer — instead, it tells the story of legendary Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla, best-known for songs like “Como La Flor,” “Amor Prohibido” and “Dreaming of You.”

“I just…she’s such an inspiration,” Selena says of the late singer, who was murdered in 1995. “I was named after her and it’s unbelievable. I would suggest that. And oh…and Queen’s Gambit!”

Selena posted her video from a film set. She didn’t say which project she was doing, but Billboard reports that it’s Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu comedy series that co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

By Andrea Dresdale

