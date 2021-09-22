You’ll get a kick out of Lady Gaga’s new ‘Love for Sale’ eyeshadow palette

Columbia Records/Interscope Records

If you’re a singer, the best part of having your own beauty line is that you can sync it up with the release of your new album.

Gaga’s duet project with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, comes out October 1, but next week, you can buy the new limited-edition Love for Sale eyeshadow palette from her beauty brand, Haus Labs.

The star posed with the new collection on Instagram and wrote, “In celebration of LOVE FOR SALE, I am excited to announce our brand new @hauslabs limited-edition LOVE FOR SALE SHADOW PALETTE! We’ve been listening, and are bringing all new formulas with luxe, high-performance pigments.”

There’s a pre-sale on IG Shop on September 27, and on September 28, you’ll be able to buy the 18-shade palette at HausLabs.com and on Amazon.com.

Gaga writes that the “18 true-to-pan shades of nostalgic glam were made in Italy (like me) with love, kindness, and luxurious blendability.” The set includes mattes, shimmers, metallics and a universal sheer topper, and each one appears to be named after either a song on the Love for Sale album — such as “I Get a Kick Out of You” — or a name associated with jazz and standards, like “Ella,” for jazz vocalist legend Ella Fitzgerald.

“I’ve been wearing these shades for months, including on stage with @itstonybennett at Radio City,” Gaga explains. “I can’t wait for you to experience this palette and fall in love with it as much as I have!”

