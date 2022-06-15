“You were never invited”: Britney Spears refutes brother’s claim he was unable to attend wedding due to “timings”

Britney Spears‘ wedding guest list included Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton — but her family was noticeably absent from the ceremony. Now, the Grammy winner is clearing the air on why that was.

Britney spoke out after her brother, Bryan Spears, and his girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, issued a joint statement explaining why they were absent from the wedding. The two claimed in the since-deleted post that his daughter’s elementary school graduation was the same day.

“Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney,” the post read, per Page Six. “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!”

Britney fired back on her Instagram, “You were never invited to my wedding.” The “Toxic” singer detailed the alleged abuse she endured from Bryan while under her 13-year conservatorship, adding, “I know you’re blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me.”

Her post has also been deleted.

In other Britney news, TMZ reports the singer has fired her security team for failing to stop her ex-husband Jason Alexander from breaking into her home on the day of her wedding.

Alexander was arrested by police and now faces a multitude of charges. As for Britney, she has been awarded a three-year restraining order against her ex.

The “Perfume” singer has since hired a new security detail, which sources to the outlet say happened shortly after the terrifying incident.

