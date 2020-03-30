You should see me with a crayon: Billie Eilish releases digital coloring book

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessIf you've ever wanted to choose Billie Eilish's hair color, now's your chance.

The "bad guy" singer has released a digital version of her own coloring book. It includes a variety of sketches of Billie, including the WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? album cover.

You can download the book for whatever price you want via Store.BillieEilish.com. All proceeds will be donated to UNICEF.

By the way, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, which spawned the singles "bad guy," "bury a friend" and "you should see me in a crown," celebrated its one-year anniversary over the weekend. Since then, Eilish has released the single "everything i wanted" and the James Bond theme song "No Time to Die."

