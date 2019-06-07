You should see her in a…car? Billie Eilish is on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" wish list

Credit: Kenneth Cappello

Credit: Kenneth Cappello Billie Eilish is on James Corden's wish list for Carpool Karaoke.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Late Late Show host named Eilish as one of the artists he'd want to book for the popular segment, which features famous musicians and celebrities driving around in a car with Corden while singing songs together.

Corden also listed Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Paul Simon and Kanye West as his dream Carpool Karaoke guests.

Previous participants include Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paul McCartney, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Adele, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, among others.

Eilish is currently traveling the U.S. on a headlining tour behind her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? The trek continues Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.