You oughta know that Alanis' "Jagged Little Pill" musical will open on Broadway in December

Courtesy of the producers of "Jagged Little Pill"The musical based on Alanis Morissette's landmark album Jagged Little Pill has an official Broadway opening date.

The musical, which will start previews at New York's Broadhurst Theater on November 3, will officially open December 5, 2019. Tickets go on sale May 23 at 10 a.m. via Telecharge.com. Members of the Jagged Little Pill fan club can grab them starting May 6; American Express Cardholders can buy them starting May 8.

The songs in the musical include tracks from Jagged Little Pill like "You Oughta Know," "Ironic" and "Hand in My Pocket," as well as brand-new songs written for the show by Alanis and her Jagged Little Pill collaborator Glen Ballard. The story is by Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.

As previously reported, the musical is about The Healys, a family who appears to be perfect on the surface, but who must eventually face harsh truths about themselves, their community and the world.

Jagged Little Pill originally ran at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts from May through July 2018. The 10-week engagement was the highest-grossing production in the theater's history.

Jagged Little Pill the album has sold more than 33 million copies worldwide since its release in 1995.

