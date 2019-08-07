You Need to Calm Down: Charli XCX says she wasn't shading Taylor Swift with Reputation tour comments

Getty Images For dcp via ABC/Emma McIntyre/AMA2018You need to calm down, Swifties. Charli XCX took to social media Tuesday to assure fans that she wasn't shading Taylor Swift in her recent comments to Pitchfork about Taylor's tour.

Charli, who along with Camila Cabello opened for Taylor on the Reputation tour last year, said in an interview with Pitchfork that while she is “really grateful” that Taylor asked her on the tour, “as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to five-year-olds.”

After getting attacked by loyal Swifties who didn't appreciate being called "five-year-olds," Charli posted a statement on Twitter explaining herself.

“Hey, a few people on the Internet have taken something I said out of context and I want to clarify that there is absolutely no shade and only love here!” she wrote.

“As I say in the article and have said many times before, I am extremely grateful to Taylor for inviting me to open for her,” she continued. “She’s one of the biggest artists of my generation and the reputation tour was one of the biggest tours in history.”

Charli further explained her "waving to five-year-olds" quote, writing, “In the printed [version] of this much wider conversation, my answers about this tour were boiled down into one kind of weird sentence – leading up to that tour I’d been playing a [ton] of 18+ club shows and so to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy.”

She concluded, “[M]ore so I talked about how it was brilliant opening for Taylor, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given and how much fun it was to perform to a new audience!”

