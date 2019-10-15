You Can't Stop the Girl: Bebe Rexha runs through the streets, dances through the forest in new video

Warner Records

Bebe Rexha has unveiled the video for "You Can't Stop the Girl," her new song from the soundtrack Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Bebe and director Sophie Muller came up with the idea for the clip, which illustrates the song's theme of female empowerment by showing Bebe leading a group of determined and athletic women on a run through the streets of a city. Those scenes are intercut with footage of the Disney film, which stars Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning.

Bebe then runs into a dark enchanted forest, wearing a gown and a tiara, and comes out into a sunlit clearing full of butterflies and a flowering tree. She stops on top of a waterfall, turns to look back, and suddenly, she's back on the city streets in her track suit.

Bebe will sing "You Can't Stop the Girl" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the same day the movie hits theaters.

