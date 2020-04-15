You can win Justin Bieber by donating to the "All In Challenge" for COVID-19 relief

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTVMore and more celebrities are joining in the "All In Challenge," which was kicked off by Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin on Tuesday. The challenge is simple: celebrities offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences that fans can win by simply donating as little as $10 to COVID-19 relief.

Justin Bieber decided that, instead of offering up some memorabilia or a role in his next music video, he offered up something else entirely -- himself.

The "Yummy" singer announced in a video on Tuesday, "I am going to auction off a cool experience where I fly to the winner's home and I sing them 'One Less Lonely Girl.' I think this can be a cool opportunity and it'll be fun for me!"

In the caption, he adds that he might just serenade the lucky winner with "a few other" songs, too. He also added that he was inspired to donate the experience because many fans have been asking for it.

"Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time," the 26-year-old wrote.

There is no opening bid for the prize. Fans can buy ten chances for $10 and up to 200 chances for two hundred dollars. There is no limit on how much money one can donate.

As of late Tuesday, the All In Challenge has raised over two million dollars, where 100 percent of the proceeds will be divided between the charities Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund, who will then disperse the funds to World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Other celebrities to join in the challenge are Kevin Hart, Ryan Seacrest, Magic Johnson and many others.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/OjfuURDx9y to donate for a chance to have me fly to your town and sing OLLG to you. Thanks pic.twitter.com/wio7yXylgH — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 14, 2020

