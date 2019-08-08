You Can Stay In A Candy Themed Mansion Right Here In Florida!

Florida has a new candy-themed vacation home that will not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also be a “Sweet Escape” during your Disney vacation.

The 8,000 square-foot mansion is only 45 minutes from the “happiest place on Earth” and sleeps 52 people! The mansion sits on five acres of land and has 10 bedrooms, each with a candy theme.

The property includes a movie theater, an arcade, a karaoke bar, and a mini-golf course as well as a 30,000-gallon ice cream pool topped with a cherry jacuzzi. The candy-filled accommodations will set you back over $1,000 per night, but a little indulgence never hurt anybody.

Does the “Sweet Escape” vacation home sound like something you could bite into?