You can rent Lady Gaga's old NYC apartment for only $2K a month

CBS via Getty Images

Fans of Lady Gaga have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the apartment once rented by Mother Monster.

The apartment, located on Manhattan’s Lower East Side — 76 Stanton Street, to be exact — served as Gaga’s home base before she became a star with her debut album The Fame. It also comes with an affordable price tag, at least by New York City standards: It’s being offered for $2,000 a month.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side and the listing proudly states, “Spectacular corner 1BR/1BA in excellent condition in a well maintained pre-war building previously occupied by LADY GAGA!”

It is unknown if the A Star Is Born star wrote some of the songs from The Fame album while she stayed at the apartment.

Gaga never forgot her first apartment: She actually tried to take Anderson Cooper on a tour of her old digs back in 2011 for 60 Minutes. Unfortunately, the tenant at the time was not open to letting the superstar inside.

When asked why, the tenant later confessed, “I was sick and my place was a mess.”

Gaga has also posed for photos in front of her old building on occasion.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.