You Can Own Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” Wardrobe!

If you’re a fan of “Grease” and Olivia Newton-John’s wardrobe is the one that you want in your closet get ready because some iconic pieces are going up for auction.

This November, several of the pieces Olivia Newton-John wore in the classic movie will be auctioned off including the leather jacket and pants she wore in the finale of the film. While the outfit may be the highlight of the auction, there will also be over 200 other personal items and accessories worn by Olivia up for auction, plus her original “Grease” script.

How many times have you seen “Grease?” Did you like the second film better than the first?