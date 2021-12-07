You can now individually follow the members of BTS

ABC

BTS fans have long wondered why its members never had their separate media accounts, but that finally changed after the septet announced an “extended period of rest.”

J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V now have their very own social media accounts on Instagram, which you can follow. Everyone amassed over 18 million follows since launching their accounts on Monday, but V currently has the most, with 20.5 million as of early Tuesday afternoon.

If you’re what the guys are posting about, the BTS boys are sharing glimpses of what they do in their spare time — such as RM posting a candid snap of Suga creeping up on a sleeping cat to take its photo. They have also shared some behind the scenes looks of their recent performances.

Comments are currently limited on all their accounts so only those they follow can react to their posts, which — surprise — are only the other members of BTS.

BTS’ management company, Big Hit Music, previously announced that the band will be taking a break “after they complete their official scheduled events.” The company stressed BTS is not breaking up, but that a hiatus was needed to give the group “a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”

