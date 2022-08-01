You Can Make Over $70K Eating Candy!

Is your dream job eating candy for a living?

Canada’s Candy Funhouse is hiring a chief candy officer. The ad says, “Do you love all things candy and chocolate? Are you passionate about confectionary treats and exploring unreleased and existing products? If so, this is the PERFECT position for you!”

The Ontario-based company said the position pays about 78-thousand U.S. dollars annually and can be done remotely. The chief candy officer will serve as head taste tester and try over 3,500 products each month as well as approve candy inventory.

Applicants can be as young as five years old and must reside in North America. See the job listing on here!