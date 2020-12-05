You Can Make An IKEA Gingerbread Home With All The Furnishings!

When building a gingerbread home during the holidays, most people only decorate the structure itself. But if you’re looking to up your game this season, why not furnish the inside?

IKEA in Canada just released a set of printable instructions for assembling gingerbread furniture for your gingerbread house.

Among the 6 pieces are the iconic Billy bookcases, a Jokkmokk dining table and chairs, a Malm bed, and a Strandmon armchair.

When finished, the Swedish furniture and food chain encourages you to post photos of your “Gingerbread Höme” on social media along with the hashtag #IKEAHOLIDAY.

