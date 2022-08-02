You Can Get Meat Flavored Candy Corn

A new candy corn is making some people feel a little queasy.

Brach’s Tailgate Candy Corn features a hot-dog and a hamburger-flavor, as well as fruit punch, vanilla ice cream and popcorn-flavored candy corn. The football-themed candy hit shelves nationwide yesterday. The brand-new flavors are exclusively available at Walgreens.

The company says, “Brach’s iconic candy corn has been synonymous with the start of fall for decades. We’re excited to help families and friends celebrate their anticipation for the season together by releasing Brach’s Tailgate Candy Corn.” The special mix will be available through October and will be priced around three-dollars a bag.

Meat-flavored candy – yay or nay?