You Can Get A $50 Internet Credit As Part Of The Pandemic Relief Package

A little-known part of the part of the $900 billion December pandemic relief is $50 toward people’s monthly internet bill.

The program will help pay for internet service to those who qualify for most other federal assistance programs. Others who qualify include single people who made up to $99,000 last year and couples who made up to $198,000, provided they prove they made less in 2020 than in 2019.

GetEmergencyBroadband.org or Lifeline National Verifier to see eligibility requirements and more information.