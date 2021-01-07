You Can Eat Your Christmas Tree?

Ummmm this is well, different. I mean, you thought you were doing good by the environment by recycling the tree but eating it? If you haven’t tossed it out yet…

There’s a new cookbook out called “How to Eat Your Christmas Tree” . It features dozens of recipes you can make using your tree. The Christmas-Cured Fish uses almost a pound of needles for decoration and flavoring. The Christmas Tree Pickles, you throw a handful of needles into a jar with your pickles for a month. There’s even ICE CREAM flavored with blue spruce needles and ginger.