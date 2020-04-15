You Can Buy Joe Exotic’s Pink Shirt, But It’s Gonna Cost You

How would you like to own the shirt off of Joe Exotic’s back, that is what one eBay seller is offering, Vincent Baran found the shirt during an online sale of the Tiger King’s items by his former Greater Wynnewood (G.W.) Zoo.

The zoo was selling the shirt for $100 and Baran snatched it up to turn a profit, he’s starting the bidding for the hot pink, sparkly, dress shirt at $650 and is confident he’ll get more. Baran says he’s seen a Joe Exotic hat go for $800 so he’s positive the shirt will sell well but so far there haven’t been any bids. Good luck with that bro!

